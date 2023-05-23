Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center encourages seniors to use exercise room

The Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center is encouraging seniors in the community to keep moving and stay active with the recent addition of a brand new exercise room.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –

Equipped with modern machinery such as treadmills and bike machines, as well as traditional fitness equipment like yoga balls and dumbbells, the exercise room caters to seniors of all fitness levels. The center has set schedules for hands-on training with various equipment and techniques, in addition to days for independent use.

Guided assistance is available from staff members on Tuesdays and Thursdays to ensure effective use of the equipment.

“We have balls, we have ropes, we have bands, so we utilize those things first so to kind of make them feel more comfortable with coming inside this space and then moving along to maybe a treadmill or an elliptical or a recumbent bike,” Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center Supervisor Andrea Lee said.

To gain access to the exercise facility, seniors need to sign up for a membership, which is priced at only $10 for an entire year.

You can reach the center at (478) 803 4152. It’s located at 132 Willie Smokie Glover Drive in Macon.