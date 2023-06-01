Educators get hands-on experience with robotics to help students in STEAM curriculums

Educators in Middle Georgia are getting the chance to learn about robotics thanks to Georgia Power and the Middle Georgia Robotics Institute.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)

Teachers attended a two-day workshop during which they got hands-on experience in coding, programming, circuits and robotic parts at the Museum of Aviation’s National STEM Academy Educator Resource Center. The Center also allows teachers to borrow robotic learning tools for their classrooms to help students learn skills like problem-solving and teamwork.

Katie Dixon, STEAM Specialist at Sonny Carter Elementary in Macon, explained how bringing robotics to the classroom helps students understand concepts like physics, kinetics, math and logic puzzles.

“It’s something that’s so different and so cool, and they’re just like, ‘My teacher’s really going to let me play,’ and they don’t realize that they’re learning,” she said.

Nearly 30 educators attended the workshop and were given a free Ozobot for their participation.

Teachers also learned how to apply for grants to support robotics in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math curriculums.