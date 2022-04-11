Eatonton man drowns in Cedar Creek

EATONTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saturday, an Eatonton man went fishing at Cedar Creek, but never came home.

According to a release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, 58 year-old David Smith had gone out to go fishing after work around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday by himself. His family reported that around 4:15 p.m., his fishing gear had been found on the bank, but Smith was nowhere to be found.

Rescue crews came to the scene at the bridge over Cedar Creek on U.S. Hwy 129 at the Jones County line– this is where they found disturbed soil on a muddy bank near Smith’s fishing gear. The appearance of the mud led investigators to believe that Smith had slid into the water, or tried to get out of the water. Cedar Creek was also swollen from recent heavy rains, so the currents were strong.

Hours later, around 7 p.m., Putnam Fire crews found Smith’s body in the creek using a drag apparatus.