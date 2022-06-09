Eastman man creating butterfly benches for families of Uvalde shooting victims

An Eastman man is making custom benches in memory of the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. He plans to personally deliver them to the victims' families.

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) — It’s been more than two weeks since a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas left 19 students and two teachers dead.

An Eastman man is among people across the U.S. showing support for the victims’ families.

Sean Peacock, the owner of Jass Graphix, created a butterfly bench in memory of his sister after her death. He says one of the Uvalde shooting victim’s mothers reached out to him about a bench in memory of her child.

“From my experience, our benches have helped some families,” he said. “They lost something beautiful, and we provide something beautiful for them. We never can replace them.”

Peacock hopes the benches will serve as symbols of hope for the families going through a tough time.

“These families will need to know that there’s good in this world,” he said.

Peacock says financial help from the community will allow him to make a bench for each family.

Tyler Kirkley, the senior pastor at Lakeside Church, says he wanted to help to show the families they’re not alone.

“We’re praying with them, and we’re helping them all the way from Eastman, Georgia,” he said. “We’re thinking of them daily. We want to take what Sean has done and use it as a platform to help these people. The Lord is with them, we’re with them and our communities can make a difference.”

Peacock and other Eastman residents plan to personally deliver the completed benches to the families.