Eastman celebrates hometown hero Leonard Floyd

I feel like that inspires them to be the best they can be and that inspires me to be the greatest I can be.

NFL Linebacker Leonard Floyd riding through Eastman

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- After winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams less than two weeks ago, Leonard Floyd visited his hometown of Eastman to celebrate.

Floyd visited his former elementary school, South Dodge Elementary School, hoping to inspire the students.



“I feel like he definitely inspires them to be a better person and be themselves around other people. If they like football they can play football if they like soccer they can play soccer. I feel like that inspires them to be the best they can be and that inspires me to be the greatest I can be,” said younger cousin of Floyd, Eli Harvey.

After his visit, the city held a parade in Floyd’s honor. He was awarded the key to Eastman.

Principal of South Dodge Elementary, Russell Bazemore, says he served as Assistant Principal at Eastman Middle School when Floyd was there. He said Floyd was a well liked student, and his skill on the field showed early.

After the parade, people enjoyed some fellowship and good food as food trucks lined the streets.

Floyd finished the Super Bowl with four tackles and a sack to help the Los Angeles Rams capture their championship.