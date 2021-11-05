East Laurens Senior killed in car accident

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— East Laurens High School is dealing with a tragic loss.

According to the Laurens County School District’s Facebook Page, ELHS Senior Breanna Dice, died in car accident Friday morning.

The post went on to say:

“Breanna’s kind spirit touched the hearts of everyone she knew. She had been a member of the Band of Gold since 6th Grade…and was finishing up her senior year as the clarinet section leader. Everyone knows the family bond they shared was truly unbreakable…even in her death. May the life she lived continue to be that beacon of light and hope for her many loved ones left behind. Keep her family, friends, teachers and administrators in your prayers, as they struggle to find peace in the midst of their storm. Fly high Breanna…fly high. #teamlaurens #restinpeacebreanna #beaconoflight #bandofgold #wearpinkforbreanna #classof2022 #foreverafalcon #laurenscountyschools

Principal of East Laurens released a statement saying:

“The hardest day a principal can ever have is when a student passes away. Our students define us, they dictate the decisions we make at work and at home, and they are the reason we get up everyday. When we wake up we think about them collectively and individually before we even take our first step. When we lose one, we obsess over the unrealized potential and struggle to come to terms with a finality we do not want to accept. This is so true with Breanna, especially with Breanna. Breanna was able to quietly carve a space for her friends where they could belong and feel accepted. She will be missed by her classmates especially those in band with whom she spent so much time. East Laurens and the world lost a light today, but I am encouraged by her friends and teachers who seem committed to keeping her spirit with us. My heart hurts for her precious family. They have had to endure so much. Breanna will not be forgotten.”