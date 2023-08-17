East Dublin teen arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies

Laurens County deputies made the arrest while investigating an armed robbery at the Quick Stop on Highway 29 South.

Courtesy: Laurens County Sheriff's Office

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An East Dublin teen is facing charges in connection to two armed robberies. Laurens County deputies arrested 19-year-old Christian Newsome on Wednesday while investigating an armed robbery at the Quick Stop on Highway 29 South.

Deputies say a masked man pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk handed over about $2,000, and the suspect left the store. Deputies say they noticed Newsome while canvassing the area, and he matched the description of the suspect.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Newsome after he ran into the woods. They also located the firearm used in the robbery and the money that was taken.

Investigators believe Newsome is also responsible for an armed robbery the previous night at the Amba Food Mart on Buckeye Road in East Dublin.

The investigation is on going. Anyone with information about these robberies can contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 478-272-1522.