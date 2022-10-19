Early voting in Georgia breaks records

Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia is setting new records in early voter turnouts, and we’re only a few days in so far.

According to a release from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, as of Tuesday, October 18th, just over 131,000 Georgia voters had cast their ballot during early voting– this is up from 70,849 voters on the first day of early voting for the 2018 midterm election. That’s a whole 85% increase!

Voters also surpassed the day 2 2020 Presidential Election record for early voting, in that just over 268,000 voters cast their ballot as of Wednesday morning. With 134,005 people showing up on Tuesday, there was a total of a 75.3% increase from day two of the 2018 midterm early voting. These totals mark the first time that 2022 Early Voting surpassed the Presidential Election totals.

Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger says that “We’re extremely pleased that so many Georgians are able to cast their votes, in record numbers and without any reports of substantial delays,”…“This is a testament to the hard work of Georgia’s election workers, the professionals who keep our elections convenient and secure.”

Reports of long lines were rare within the first 2 days as well.