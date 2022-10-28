Early voting ‘going smoothly’ in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Georgia midterm election is on the mind of many Americans, while Georgians have voting on their minds. Early voting continues to break records across the state and middle Georgia.

If there’s one thing that’s clear, it’s that Georgians are excited to get out and vote. Dr. Samantha Murfree early voted Thursday afternoon. She says it’s important for people to exercise their right to vote.

“From the standpoint of being an African American female it’s all the more important for me to exercise my right to vote,” Murfree said. “Because of the historical things that have happened that paved the way for me to have that opportunity to vote.”

More than 1.2 million people in Georgia have already cast their vote in the midterm election. Deputy Secretary of State Gabriel Sterling says of that million, over 23,000 people in Houston County, and over 16,000 people in Macon-Bibb County have already early voted.

Sterling says at the pace Georgia is going, he expects early voting to top out at 2.3 million people.

“The main thing that we’re trying to do is, Secretary of State Raffensperger wants to make sure that every eligible voter who wants to case a vote can cast that vote in one of the three ways we have available to them: Early voting, absentee voting, and voting on Election Day,” said Sterling.

Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections Chairman, Mike Kaplan says so far early voting is going smoothly. He says wait times are minimal.

“Absolutely no waits at the Elaine Lucas Center in downtown in Carolyn Crayton Park, or over at Theron Ussery at North Macon Park. Waits have been very minimal. There have been some waits at the election office, but that’s normal,” said Kaplan.

Murfree says her experience with early voting was quick and easy. She encourages people to not take their vote for granted.

“There’s so many things that impact our communities and especially the leadership of this state locally as well as on the state level we need to exercise our right to vote. So that’s my advice, is really simple, just get out there and do your part. Your voice is your vote,” said Murfree.

Friday is the last day to request an absentee ballot. If your local elections office is closed, you can still request one through online through the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

November 4 is the last day to early vote, and Election Day is November 8.