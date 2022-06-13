Early voting for runoff elections underway across middle Georgia

Two middle Georgia counties we checked with are reporting low voter turnout.

Early Voting in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Early voting is underway for Georgia’s runoff elections.

Macon-Bibb’s Board of Elections says turnout for runoff elections is usually low.

The board of elections is offering a few reminders.

“You can not change parties if you voted democrat in the election,” Board Chair Mike Kaplan said. “You can’t get a republican ballot, and if you voted republican, and you can’t get democrat.”

The only location open in Macon-Bibb is at the Board of Elections office located on Pio Nono Avenue. It will remain open through Friday from 8:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. each day.

Kaplan says you can vote if you registered to vote by the local deadline of April 25, but if you registered from April 26-May 23, you are only eligible to vote in the federal election if you live in District 2.

Kaplan says the biggest race on the ballot is for chairman of the Macon-Bibb Water Authority.

“The current chairman has retired, and its either gonna be Mr. (Gary) Bechtel or Mr. (Desmond) Brown,” he said.

In Houston County, four voting locations are open until Friday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. each day.

Houston County Voting Locations:

Board of Elections Office, 2030 Kings Chapel Rd. Perry

Houston Health Pavilion, 233 N. Houston Rd. Warner Robins

Central Ga Tech Health Sciences, 71 Cohen Walker Dr. Warner Robins

North Houston Sports Complex, 900 N Houston Rd. Warner Robins

“We have a county wide non-partisan for board of education post 6,” Elections Assistant Andy Holland said. “So everybody in the county will get to vote on that in the runoff election.”

If you did not vote in the primary election, you can still vote in the runoff election as long as you’re registered.

“We had about, I think, total overall, about 13,000 people vote overall for 2018,” Kaplan said. “2,600 voted early, so we’re anticipating about the same crowd, maybe a little more.”

