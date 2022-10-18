Early voting begins in Georgia

A line wrapped around the building at the Board of Elections in Macon-Bibb County for most of the day. According to Board Chairman Mike Kaplan, the first day went smoothly, even with the long line at the Board of Elections.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early voting began Monday in the state of Georgia.

“We’re all up and running in all three locations,” he said. “There’s absolutely no wait at Elaine Lucas (Center) or Theron Ussery, with about a 15-minute wait at the Pio Nono office.”

Secretary 0f State Brad Raffensperger recommends checking your county’s website or the My Voter Page before going to vote early.

“If you see a long line, then can come back two hours later or come back later in the day, or come back the next day,” he said. “That’s the advantage of early voting. You do have those options.”

Kaplan says no matter the voting location you choose, the process is the same. You’ll need to show your I.D. to check in, then get your voting card to put into the machine and make your selections.

“Remember your ballot is not cast until it is scanned,” he said. “So if you see a mistake, please bring it to the attention of the poll manager, and we’ll get it corrected. I just encourage people to read their ballot before they scan it, because your vote doesn’t count until it’s scanned.”

Macon-Bibb County had a record turnout of 30% for the primary election. Kaplan says they expect a large turnout for this election, too.

“I believe our turnout in this election is going to be in the 70s,” Kaplan said. “So we’re expecting a big crowd, because this is a big passionate election again between a big state race and a big senatorial race.”

There are three locations where you can vote in Macon-Bibb County during early voting:

The Board of Elections office on Pio Nono Avenue

Elaine Lucas Senior Center in Carolyn Crayton Park

Theron Ussery Recreation Center on Wimbish Road

You can vote at all three locations:

Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday October 22 and October 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday voting is only available at the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections:

Sunday, October 23 is the only day of Sunday voting in Macon-Bibb County. Those hours are from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Absentee voting is still an option. If you would like to vote absentee, you have until 11 days before Election Day to request your absentee ballot. You can do that online or in person at your county’s Board of Elections.

Election Day is November 8.