Early voting begins for Warner Robins mayoral runoff election

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early voting for the mayoral run off election in Warner Robins started Monday.

The Houston County Board of Elections say voter turnout was high for the first day.

Board of Elections leaders say it’s exciting to see so many people go out and vote.

Voters can vote for either current Mayor Randy Toms or his challenger, LaRhonda Patrick.

One local voter says he’s been voting ever since he can remember and encourages others to do so too.

“Over here in Perry there’s no wait limit over here,” Marvin Brown said. “There’s a lot of room for you to come out and vote and get on out the door, so whatever you do get out and vote, because that’s the only way you have something to say: vote.”

Early voting goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. You can vote early at two locations: 2030 Kings Chapel in Perry and at the Houston Health Pavilion.

Election Day is November 30.