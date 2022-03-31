Dublin VA provides more services to veterans

Carl Vinson VA Medical Center purchases two outreach vehicles Outreach Vehicles

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— If you’re a veteran and in need of health care, the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is making it easier for you.

The center recently purchased two outreach vehicles to help reach veterans in all 49 counties they cover.

The goal is to drive into rural communities and educate them about the services the VA provides.

“In today’s society there’s a lot of younger veterans getting out and they don’t know about the VA,” said Keith Griffin. He is the Program Manager of Center of Development and Civic Engagement at the center.

He says they want to reach all veterans.

“Our goal is to serve two purposes. One, any veterans that may not be receiving VA services, we will have an eligibility representative with us so we can enroll those veterans at that particular time. Two, we’d like to have what we call a mobile clinic.”

According to Griffin, the Mobile Clinic will consist of a small team to provide an array of services like health screenings, mental health services and vaccines.

Gus Allbritton is a veteran, and has volunteered with the VA for over 30 years.

“We can offer just about every service out of this mobile clinic here that we do at the hospital.”

Allbritton will be one of many volunteers who will speak with the veterans. He wants others to feel safe and noticed.

“When you see these vehicle ride through your community you know that we have not forgotten about your community, we’re there to help.”

The vehicles will hit the streets in the next 30 days. The center will create a schedule to notify communities when they will be out.