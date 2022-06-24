Dublin VA offers tips on how to celebrate July 4th with veterans
DUBLIN, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- The Dublin VA Hospital is offering tips on how to celebrate Independence Day with veterans who may deal with PTSD.
Clyde Anderson is a supervisor of Psychologist at the Dublin VA. He says PTSD is often triggered by loud noises that can set off a veteran’s fight or flight reflexes.
“You’re in that situation repeatedly, and so when you heard something that sounds like a gun shot that meant you needed to prepare yourself and defend yourself and the people that you’re with,” said Anderson.
Anderson said the best approach is asking a veteran what they’re comfortable with doing, and then adjust the celebration.