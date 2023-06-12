Dublin VA offers more services to women veterans

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Dublin VA is offering additional services to women veterans in the community. Monday is National Women Veterans Recognition Day and according to the Dublin VA, female veterans are our largest growing demographic.

The Carl Vinson VA in Dublin hosted a conference today for women veterans. It included services available like healthcare, mental health treatment and other services for women’s needs.

Debbie Mullis is the women’s veteran program manager at the VA. And she talked with 41NBC about why their programs are important.

“So, 100 years women have been able to get VA healthcare services,” says Mullis. “Through the last 20 years we’ve really evolved in terms of what those services look like and who’s providing those services at the VA.”

The Dublin VA plans to open up a standalone women’s health clinic in December.