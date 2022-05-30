Dublin VA honors fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center honored fallen soldiers during a Memorial Day service Monday.

Gus Allbritton, a veteran who served two years in the military and received three Purple Hearts for his bravery in the Vietnam War, was among those in attendance.

Allbritton has been volunteering at the Dublin VA for more than 30 years. He said he helps veterans get the help they need.

“A lot of veterans don’t think that the VA can help them, but the VA can help them, and it’s other veterans like myself that can encourage and come in and take a chance,” he said.



The director of the Carl Vinson VA says it’s important to remember the sacrifices that were made.

“I would just encourage folks that while you’re enjoying your family and barbecues and things of that sort, that you take a moment to remember why we have these freedoms,” Dublin VA Director Manuel Davila said.



If you would like to volunteer at the Carl Vinson VA, visit www.va.gov.