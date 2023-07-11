Dublin Police investigating shooting that left 3 injured

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting in Dublin has led the Dublin Police Department to investigate what led to 3 people being admitted to the local hospital for gunshot wounds.

According to a release from Dublin PD, on July 10th around 1 p.m., the police department responded to 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area of Enterprise Rental Car on Claxton Dairy Road.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old William Dolby with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Fairview Park Hospital advised that 2 other people also arrived seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023.