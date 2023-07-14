Dublin police arrest two in connection to shooting

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two men are behind bars, in connection with a shooting in Dublin earlier this week.

The Dublin Police Department says officers arrested 43-year-old Danny Cheecks Jr. and 21-year-old William Doby Jr. after an investigation into a shooting at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Claxton Dairy Road on July 10.



(Danny Cheecks Jr.) (William Doby Jr.)

That’s where police found Doby with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police say he was taken to Fairview Park Hospital, along with two others who arrived there with gunshot wounds.

Both men are charged with Aggravated Assault.

The Dublin Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Dublin Police Department at (478) 277-5023.