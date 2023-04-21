Dublin offers free tire disposal services for Tire Amnesty Day

The city of Dublin is offering free tire disposal services until Monday, April 24. The service is part of Dublin’s Tire Amnesty Day to help keep the city clean. Used tires will be transported to the county landfill to be recycled for landscaping material.

Frankie Coney, Director of the Dublin Public Works Department, says disposing of tires can also help keep the city’s mosquito population down by reducing areas where standing water can collect.

“All this week we’ve been having Tire Amnesty Day, and that’s to keep the tires off the streets and out of people’s driveways and their yards, and trying to make Dublin beautiful,” Coney said.

You can drop off your tires at the corner of North Washington and East Mary Street or at the Oconee Gym.