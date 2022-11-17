Dublin motel makes 2023 Georgia ‘Places in Peril’ list

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the list Wednesday

Dudley Motel

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County site makes the 2023 List of Georgia’s 10 Places in Peril. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the new list Wednesday. The list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin.

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation shared these facts about the site:

Prominent Black business owner Herbert “Hub” Dudley opened the Dudley Motel in 1958.

The 12-unit motel accommodated Black travelers during the Civil Rights era.

The Dudley Motel was the first African American hotel in the area.

The motel was listed in African American travel guides such as the Green Book.

Notable guests included Martin Luther King, Jr. and Andrew Young.

The Dudley Motel closed in the 1980s and has been vacant since.

A preservation plan is needed to protect and rehabilitate the hotel and other sites on the 2023 list.

Through Places in Peril, the Trust encourages owners and individuals, organizations and communities to use preservation tools, financial resources and partnerships in order to reuse, reinvest and revitalize historic properties that are in peril.

“This is the Trust’s eighteenth annual Places in Peril list,” said Mark C. McDonald, president and CEO of the Trust. “We hope the list will continue to bring preservation solutions to Georgia’s imperiled historic resources by highlighting ten representative sites.”

Click here for more information on each site.