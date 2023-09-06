Dublin man found dead, 3 others injured in E. Jackson Street shooting

A Dublin man was found dead from a gunshot wound early Monday morning on East Jackson Street near ACES Lounge. Three others were also struck by gunfire.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Dublin man was found dead from a gunshot wound early Monday morning on East Jackson Street near ACES Lounge. Three others were also struck by gunfire.

That’s according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which identified the man who died as 29-year-old Richard Collins.

The Dublin Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance in the ongoing investigation around 2 a.m. Monday.

No arrests have been made yet.

The case will be given to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office when the GBI’s investigation is complete.

Call the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at (478) 374-6988 or Dublin Police at (478) 277-5023 if you have information. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS, online here or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.