Dublin man arrested after firing shots at officers

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A man is in jail in Dublin after police say he shot at them Wednesday morning.

Dublin police chief, Keith Moon, says officers responded to a shots fired call around 7:30 in the area of Marcus Street– but when arriving on scene, police say the shots were coming from 1102 Academy Avenue.

When police showed up, they say the suspect fired shots at them. After negotiating with the suspect, officers arrested him without further incident.