Dublin City Schools superintendent receives Trailblazer Award

Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams was selected for the Marvin E. Lewis Sr. Trailblazer Award

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Superintendent for Dublin City Schools received a top honor while attending the 2023 Georgia School Superintendent’s Association in Savannah.

Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams was selected for the Marvin E. Lewis Sr. Trailblazer Award. The honor is presented to a minority or underrepresented Georgia superintendent who serves all children from all races, creeds and religions.

“Our very first belief statement says that ‘In God’s divine authority of this world, all people have equal worth, and family is the foundation of our community,’ and this award is a testament to that belief,” Williams said. “I am grateful for the recognition, but more excited at what this award says about what we are doing collectively as a school district to open doors for students from all walks of life.”

Williams has served as Superintendent of Dublin City Schools since 2015.

He was also selected as a 2023 Superintendent of the Year Finalist.