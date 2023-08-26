Dublin City Schools giving students head starts in their careers

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin City High School hosted a tour for Georgia Congressman Rick Allen on Friday to show off its in-house college and career academy.

The school calls the youth acceleration program “The Way”, and says its goal is to help students prepare to be communicators, problem solvers and lifelong learners.

The academy features workshops in mechatronics, cosmetology and welding, among others.

Congressman Allen says the program will make a huge impact in the community.

“You’re gonna see something here that’s gonna make a huge difference in the economic development in this community,” he said. “It is gonna pay huge dividends.”

Ben Lanier, the CEO of the Dublin City Schools College and Career Academy, says the courses give students a head start in a career path.

“They’re teaching those kids those skills hands on,” Lanier said. “When they graduate, they will not only be more ready to work than their peers, but more profitable than their peers as well.”

Congressman Allen also spoke about why these courses are vital for the future of workforce development.

“They’re identifying your passion early on, and then actually putting them almost in the workplace, so they actually see the benefit of their education,” he said.

Dublin City High School offers 12 course options for those looking to get a head start in their career.