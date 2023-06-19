Dublin child dies following boating incident in Treutlen County

A 12-year-old child later died at the hospital, according to Coroner Greg Higgs

SOPERTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Dublin child is dead following a boating crash in Treutlen County. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, a father was operating a boat on the Oconee River when it hit a sandbar. His 12-year-old son was ejected from the boat.

DNR says the child was found unconscious and trapped under the boat. Treutlen County Coroner Greg Higgs says the child was transported to the Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin and later died. Higgs identified the child as 12-year-old Jaime “Colten” Foskey of East Dublin.

Higgs says a Georgia Bureau of Investigation autopsy will help determine the cause of death.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is handling the investigation.