Dublin auditorium considered for historic site

DUBLIN,Ga- (41NBC/WMGT) The Emery Thomas Auditorium has been nominated as a historical site on the national level.

The Emery Thomas auditorium is the last remaining piece of Georgia’s only 4-H building built exclusively for African-Americans. Built in 1956 the auditorium served the Dublin black community for 12 years. When the 4-H campus was first built it included the auditorium, a dining hall and three cabins.

“It ran as a 4-H center until 1968 when integration happened and everyone went up to Rockledge to the 4-H center there,” said Visit Dublin Guest Experience Manager Lindsey Neumann.

Emery C. Thomas was the first African-American extension agent in Laurens county. According to Neumann the process to be named an official historic landmark will take up to about six months. The emery auditorium now stands as an important piece in Dublin history.