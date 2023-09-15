Dublin actress returns home to empower, uplift students

Actress Sierra Capri spoke to students at Hillcrest Elementary School.

Sierra Capri visits Dublin City Schools

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Actress and Dublin City Schools alum Sierra Capri returned to Middle Georgia to empower and encourage students Wednesday.

Capri was in middle school when she transferred from Maryland to Dublin, Georgia. At the time her name was Sierra Walls. Now she goes by her stage name Sierra Capri, and she is the lead actress in the Netflix series “On My Block.”

Capri spoke to students at Hillcrest Elementary School. And she told young girls that they could achieve greatness through hard work and a little “Irish luck.”

“I’m so grateful to all my teachers that have taught,” said Capri. “I’m so grateful for the teachers that continue to teach our youth and continue to uplift each other. And again, I’m so grateful that I’m surrounded by the community that I have here. And I will forever be grateful for Dublin Georgia.”

Capri says she also used the homecoming as a chance to visit with family.