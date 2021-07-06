Dublin accepting nominations for Black History banners

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Dublin and Visit Dublin GA are coming together to revamp the city’s Black History banner program.

Banners will be redesigned and include a QR code to take people to a website with more information on each featured person.

“We’re making history now, all of us so being able to see family members or people that were influential in the community, and seeing those people and paying homage is going to be amazing,” Assistant Director of Visit Dublin, GA Miriam Poton said.

The city has only been displaying 12 honorees, but the goal is to fill 106 remaining banner slots and showcase the city’s rich African American history.

To nominate someone, you must provide a nomination letter, application and a nonrefundable fee of $50 per application.

Each banner is $100 and will be displayed for five years. The banners will go up in February and June of each year.

For more information on how to nominate someone, visit http://downtowndublintour.com