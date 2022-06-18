Dry weather returns for the weekend



We have been dealing with strong storms for most of the evening across Middle Georgia, but soon many of us will be staying dry and clear.

A cold front is slowly pushing south this evening, and should be through the area by tomorrow morning.

Behind the front we will see clear skies and dry air as well as breezy conditions.

Unfortunately the front won’t be bringing cooler temps for Saturday.



Dry air will have fully settled in for Father’s Day, meaning humidity will be low for this time of year.

We will also see a small cool down into the mid 90s with plenty of sunshine.

This will be the best day of the next week, so hopefully you get to enjoy it.



The break from the intense heat will be short and by Tuesday we will see our highs warm back into the 100s.

More extreme heat is on the way for the rest of the week with dry weather through Thursday.

By Friday we will see our next chance of showers and storms.