Dry weather continues Wednesday in Middle Georgia



It has been another beautiful day in Middle Georgia with highs back in the mid-80s.

Partly cloudy skies will stick around overnight and into Wednesday.

Highs will once again make it to the mid-80s with continued low humidity.



By Thursday, high pressure will be pushing to our north and east, setting up a wedge front and moving in some additional moisture.

This will bring a few showers to the area through the day on Thursday.

Winds will also be picking up Thursday with gusts up to 15 and 20 mph.



On Friday we will switch our attention to a subtropical low off the east coast.

We are not expecting much in the way of direct impacts from this low, but winds could start to increase.



The weekend is looking pretty quiet as high-pressure returns to the area.

Rain chances will be back next week, with only scattered showers in the forecast.