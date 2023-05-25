Dry weather and sunshine return for the end of the week



Although most of Middle Georgia started out the day in the clouds, the skies have started to clear this afternoon.

A few areas of clouds are still hanging around, but dry air will allow overnight lows to fall into the 50s.

Thursday will bring a nice day to Middle Georgia with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and highs in the low 80s.

Friday will be a bit cooler as a dry cold front moves into the area.

Winds will be picking up Friday with highs only warming into the upper 70s.



By Saturday we will be watching our next potential rain-maker moving onshore from the Atlantic.

There are still some questions about the path of this low, but right now the forecast points to rain chances increasing this weekend.

The best chances for rain in Georgia will be east of I-75 and in areas of North Georgia.

As the low moves closer to our area it will continue to weaken, but still bring rain chances through Monday.

We are not expecting a severe weather threat with this system, but weekend highs will stay in the 70s.



By Memorial Day the low will start to push back offshore.

This will keep rain chances in the area, but sunshine will also start to make a return.

A big warm-up is on the way next week as we warm into the upper 80s.