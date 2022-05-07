Dry and cooler weather returns for the weekend



Severe storms moved through the southern part of Middle Georgia this afternoon.

As expected, wind was the main impact with most storms today, and we did see a good amount of damage (trees and power lines downed

).

As we head into the rest of the evening dry air will continue to move into the area, cooling us into the 50s.

Saturday will bring a nice day and a return to cooler than normal temperatures.

Highs will top out in the mid 70s here in Macon with winds gusting up to 30 mph.



Mother’s Day will be another great day to be outdoors with just a few clouds hanging around.

Highs will warm to the low 80s, with winds gusting up to around 20 mph.



Weather stays quiet through most of next week as high pressure takes center stage.

Highs will slowly warm to around normal for this time of year with highs in the mid 80s.

Humidity will also be staying low through the week.

Our next chance of rain doesn’t move in until the end of the week, and at this point even that is questionable.