Dry air returns for the weekend





We are once again dealing with a stormy evening in Middle Georgia, but we are so close to some dry weather.

A cold front is dropping into the area tonight, bringing drier air with it for the weekend.

Still expect to see some fog and clouds to start Saturday as well as an isolated shower.

As the front slowly pushes south, we will start to see dry air move in and allow our lows to drop to the 60s by Sunday morning.



Although the front will move through on Saturday it will still take a little while to see the relief from the humidity.

By Sunday afternoon it should be feeling pretty comfortable (humidity-wise) across the area.

This will keep our rain chances very low on Sunday.

High temps will still be in the upper 80s and low 90s.



As we head into next week we will see a return of the humidity as well as increased rain chances.

A cold front will be dropping into the area, keeping an unsettled weather pattern for the week.

Although there are still some questions about how much rain we will get, it looks like a good bet to keep the umbrella around for the week.

One positive of the continued rain…cooler high temps for most of the week.



Highs for much of next week will be limited to the mid 80s with off and on rain throughout the week.

Hoping that some of this can clear out before we have our first high school football games of the season.