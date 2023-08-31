Drug trafficker sentenced to prison time in Peach County

A large amount of methamphetamine was found inside a home on Walden Street in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Peach County man will see prison time after pleading guity to trafficking meth. A judge sentenced 37-year-old Clinton Mitchell, Jr. to 30 years, with the first 10 to be served in prison.

District Attorney Anita Howard says law enforcement found a large amount of methamphetamine inside Mitchell’s home on Walden Street in Fort Valley. The Peach County Drug Enforcement Unit was executing a search warrant at the home on May 11, 2023. Mitchell tried to flush drugs in the toilet when officers arrived, but he was not successful.

“Drug traffickers cannot be tolerated bringing their dangerous influences into our communities,” said District Attorney Anita Howard. “When caught, they will be subject to harsh penalties under the law. I give high praise to the efforts of our Drug Enforcement Units throughout the Circuit and their efforts to make our communities safer places to live and to work.”

Mitchell pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in Peach Superior Court.