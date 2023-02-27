Drowning victim at Amerson River Park found and identified

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The body of the man who went missing while swimming in the Ocmulgee River at Amerson River Park on Wednesday has been found.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the man was identified to be 22-year-old Jaivon Whitest.

Around 11:24 a.m. on Monday, Members of the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department Dive Team and Georgia Department of Natural Resources found Whitest’s body. His family has been notified, and circumstances surrounding the case are still being investigated.

BCSO says witnesses reported that the incident happened when 3 men came to the park and started swimming. When they swam against the current to an area where rocks were visible above the water, one of the 3 were struggling against the current before the other 2 lost sight of him. Dive teams started the search for the man Wednesday evening around 7:30 p.m.