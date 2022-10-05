Driver killed in single vehicle accident on Hartley Bridge Rd.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A man is dead after hitting a tree early Wednesday morning. According to a press release, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle wreck in the 4800 block of Hartley Bridge Road just after 12:00 a.m.

It was reported that a red Nissan Titan, driven by a 32-year-old male, was traveling south on Hartley Bridge Road when it lost control. The vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene by deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley. No one else was injured during the collision. The next of kin has not been notified at this time.

The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.