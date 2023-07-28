Driver killed in morning crash on Highway 96 in Houston County

The crash happened Friday morning on Highway 96 near Old Hawkinsville Road.
Shelby Coates,
BONAIRE, Georgia – A Bonaire man is dead following a morning crash in Houston County.

Houston County Coroner James Williams said the driver, 38-year-old Brian Matthew Baldwin of Bonaire, died at the scene.

Williams says the crash involved a vehicle and tractor trailer. It happened around 8:30 Friday morning on Highway 96 near Old Hawkinsville Road.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says Baldwin was traveling north when his Pontiac collided with a tractor trailer at the intersection.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

