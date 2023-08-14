Driver injured in three-vehicle crash in Monroe County

The accident happened on Highway 41 South near Pea Ridge Road.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A three-vehicle crash in Monroe County sends a driver to the hospital.

Deputies responded to the accident on Highway 41 South near Pea Ridge Road just after 11:00 Monday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 2013 Chevy Equinox rear-ended a tractor trailer truck and then struck another vehicle. The Equinox flipped and landed on its roof. The driver of the Equinox was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a hospital in Macon. No one else was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.