Driver injured in three-vehicle crash in Monroe County

The accident happened on Highway 41 South near Pea Ridge Road.
Shelby Coates,
Mgn 1280x720 80329b00 Ymqzz

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A three-vehicle crash in Monroe County sends a driver to the hospital.

Deputies responded to the accident on Highway 41 South near Pea Ridge Road just after 11:00 Monday morning.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 2013 Chevy Equinox rear-ended a tractor trailer truck and then struck another vehicle. The Equinox flipped and landed on its roof.  The driver of the Equinox was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a hospital in Macon.  No one else was injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Categories: Featured, Local News, Monroe County

Related

Recipe Concepts