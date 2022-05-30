Driver injured in rollover crash at Taco Bell in Macon

The single-vehicle crash happened at the Taco Bell on Bloomfield Road.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A driver is in critical condition following a fiery, rollover crash in Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in around 5:00 Monday evening about a single-vehicle crash at the Taco Bell on Bloomfield Road.

A BSO news release says, a vehicle overturned and collided with the outside patio area of Taco Bell. The vehicle then caught fire with the driver trapped inside the vehicle. Deputies say the driver was removed and transported to the Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance.

The driver will go to the Augusta Burn Center to be treated for burns.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Traffic Investigators are investigating what led up to the crash and working to identify the driver.