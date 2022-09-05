Driver dies in crash along Northside Drive in Macon

The crash happened around 1:35 Monday afternoon

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 66-year-old Jackie Polk of Macon.

—————————–

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A driver dies in a single vehicle crash along Northside Drive in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sherriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of Athens Drive around 1:35 Monday afternoon.

Deputies say a male driver was traveling south on Northside Drive when his vehicle crossed over the northbound lanes and then hit a tree. The driver was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Deputies say the circumstances surrounding the collision are still being investigated.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.