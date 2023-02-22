Driver arrested in chase, crash that injured Wilcox County deputy

The chase started around 9:30 Saturday night.

ABBEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two drivers are facing charges after a Wilcox County deputy is injured while working a high speed chase and crash.

Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers says the chase started around 9:30 Saturday night when Abbeville Police tried to stop driver Richard Hooks. The chase then moved into Wilcox County. According to Georgia State Patrol, the chase came to an end on Highway 30 in Wilcox County when an Abbeville officer performing a Precision Immobilization Technique (P.I.T.). Troopers were called in to investigate the crash.

According to GSP, a deputy was directing traffic around the crash scene when he was hit by a SUV heading east. The deputy was transported to a hospital in Tifton with non-life threatening injuries. Sheriff Rodgers says the deputy has been treated and released from the hospital.

Georgia State Patrol charged driver Marilynn Brown of Eastman with Failure to Obey Authorized Person Directing Traffic.

Hooks, the driver involved with the initial chase, is now in the Wilcox County Jail. He is facing several charges including fleeing, obstruction and speeding.