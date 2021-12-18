‘Drive Sober Get Pulled Over’ to resume for holidays

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Georgia State Patrol and other agencies began their annual ‘Drive Sober Get Pulled Over’ campaign Tuesday.

The program reminds drivers to never drink and drive ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays.

Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, says if alcohol is involved in your plans, you need to plan for a sober ride.

“One drunk driving death is one too many,” he said. “Because all drunk driving deaths are caused by someone who makes the selfish decision to get behind the wheel of a vehicle when they’re impaired.”

Theresa De Wilde, a Program Specialist for Mother’s Against Drunk Driving Georgia, says her sister Brandy died almost 15 years ago when a drunk driver ran a stop sign and hit her car.

She urges people to drink responsibly, because the pain of losing her sister never goes away.

“It’s something that I live with everyday,” she said. “And to have that part of your life taken from you in a way that could have very easily been prevented, it’s just devastating. I don’t want anyone else to have to deal with that.”

Georgia State Patrol Captain Brandon Dawson says drunk driving deaths are 100% preventable. He urges people to drive sober, wear their seat belts and not drive aggressively or distracted.

“Don’t drink and drive,” he said. “Don’t ingest anything that’s going to impair your ability to get out on the road and operate your motor vehicle.”

De Wilde says with ride share apps and sober ride programs, it’s easier than ever to plan ahead. She says you should always plan a ride home ahead of a night out drinking, especially during the holiday season.

“Have that plan before you go, make those conversations the day before,” she said.

AAA Georgia is offering its Tow-To-Go program again this year if you need a ride. The program offers free tows for a vehicle and a ride for only the driver up to 10 miles. It runs from 6 p.m. December 24 until 6 a.m. on January 3. You can call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.