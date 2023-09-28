Drier, warmer weather returns to Middle Georgia Thursday



It has been a rainy and dreary day across Middle Georgia, but we are starting to see the rain moving out.

Overnight, rain will be ending across the area with clouds sticking around through tomorrow.

Sunshine will return to the area through the day Thursday with highs warming back to the 80s.

Winds will still be gusting up to 20 mph by the afternoon.



High pressure will be moving in for the weekend, starting on Friday.

High pressure will also allow for our high temperatures to warm into the mid-80s.

This will be starting a trend of warm and dry days that will last into next week.



Meanwhile, in the Atlantic, we are watching an area of storms that is likely to be a named tropical cyclone.

We still don’t know where this system will go, but we will be watching it closely.



High pressure won’t be going anywhere through the first half of next week.

Temps will be warming into the mid-80s for at least the first half of next week with plentiful sunshine.