Dragon Slayers Nostalgic Toys opens in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new shop is opening in Macon, that might help you recapture your childhood.

Dragon Slayers Nostalgic Toys is located on Vineville Avenue. The store is already open, but will host a grand opening on August 13.

The store primarily focuses on the sale of vintage toys. It’s family run by Scott and Jasmine Coleson, and Scott’s brother.

Coleson spoke about what he feels makes a vintage toy store unique to other vintage markets.

“It’s a lot different from a video game store or a clothing store, vintage clothing store. It’s more like ‘Oh, I had this when I was a kid!’ you know? And that’s what makes people buy the product,” said Coleson.

Scott says they try to keep its prices low as the store is owned by collectors, and they understand the difficulty in finding vintage toys for reasonable prices. They also do trade-ins and haggling.

Coleson says he wants the vintage market to expand in Middle Georgia, and hopefully one day will rival a similar areas found in Atlanta.