Dr. Noris Price wins Georgia Superintendent of the year

"I don't think it really has hit me, it seems like a sureal experience, but I can tell you that I'm very honored and very humbled."

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Baldwin County School District is celebrating a big accomplishment. Superintendent Dr. Noris Price is the 2021 Georgia Superintendent of the year.

She was named one of four finalists earlier this year, and on Thursday night her hard work was recognized. We spoke with Dr. Price about the accomplishment.

Dr. Price was nominated by her fellow school board members, who wrote multiple letters filled with messages of how much she has accomplished. Wes Cummings is the Chair of the School Board and had all great things to say about Dr. Price.

“She’s a team builder, she sets a standard for the district she has an incredible vision for the district, each and every school and more importantly the kids.”

Since being appointed to the position in 2014, Dr. Price has done several things to help the district. Some include, increasing the graduation rate from 66 percent to now 92 percent. She has also helped to expand the fine arts program and implementing a laundry center.

Dr. Price says she couldn’t have done it on her own though.

“When I think back to where we were in march of 2020 and where we are today, we’ve done an amazing job and our educators are our heroes, and I am so proud that I’ve been able to get this recognition, because it is a testament to that work that’s going on.”

She will now compete for National Superintendent. Dr. Price says she’s hoping to learn from other school districts and their accomplishments.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Baldwin County on Monday, and going into our schools and celebrating with our students, teachers, and everyone.”

The winner for National Superintendent will be announced in February.