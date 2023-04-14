Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary students receive books through Book Blast fundraiser

Students helped raise more than $8,000 in their school's Book Blast fundraiser.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary in Macon received a special delivery… of books!

Faculty delivered books Thursday to each student as a reward for their participation in the school’s Book Blast fundraiser.

Students sent out requests to the community to support reading by sponsoring a student or purchasing books. The school was able to raise more than $8,000 to go towards helping children build their home libraries.

“We are on a journey here at our school to raise our proficiency scores for our students to be successful, not only in elementary school, but also in middle or high, so they can then go on to college,” Principal Tawanya Wilson said. “Or, if they want to be an entrepreneur, if they want to go into the business world, that they are able to be successful.”

Some students received up to 10 books for participating in the Book Blast. Books included “Do Not Bring Your Dragon to Recess,” “The Jokiest Joking Joke Book” and “We’re All Wonders.”