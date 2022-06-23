Dr. Dan Sims sworn in as Bibb County Schools Superintendent

Dr. Sims says his biggest focus is getting to know his team. He won't make changes anytime soon, but says he will when the time is right.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Dr. Dan Sims is the newest Bibb County Schools Superintendent on Wednesday. His swearing in ceremony was an emotional one.

After working in education for more than 20 years, Dr. Sims is excited to take on the role of Superintendent.

“I believe in service and to now serve at the highest level in public education.” Dr. Sims says, “It’s gratifying to know that I can take all of my talents all of my skills all of my experience and put it on the table for Bibb County.”

“I plan to treat every child like that child is mine and I’m going to encourage and push every staff member to do the same thing. I also want parents to know how much I’m counting on them to be partners with us for their children,” said Dr. Sims.

Dr. Sims addressed his loved ones and school leaders in a message he wrote just days before his interview for the position. A position that Dr. Thelma Dillard, the President of the Bibb County School Board says will come with change.

“Everybody can have input now, this is an opportunity for every stake holder to have input and to help our school system to move in the direction that they think it should go.”

Dr. Nancy Forde, Executive Director of Supplemental Services for the school district, says he’s most looking forwards to seeing Dr. Sims forming connections.

“The number one thing that Dr. Sims talks about is putting our students and our children first all of them.”

Doctor Sims says he wants to take care of every child even after they graduate.

“I’m just excited about the future, I prayed for this day and it’s happened and now I’m ready to work,” said Dr. Sims.

In his first 90 days, he will spend time listening and engaging with individuals in the school district and the community.

Dr. Sims will officially resume the role of Superintendent on July 1.