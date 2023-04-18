Dr. Charles Stanley, Atlanta pastor behind “In Touch Ministries”, dies at 90

Dr. Charles F. Stanley -- Photo Credits to In Touch Ministries

(41NBC/WMGT) — The influential pastor Dr. Charles Stanley– who was the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Atlanta for 50 years , as well as the leader of “In Touch Ministries”, has passed away.

Known for his “In Touch” Ministries program now, Stanley got his start when his half-hour program “The Chapel Hour” was launched on Atlanta-area television stations in 1972. In Touch Ministries’ social media says Dr. Stanley’s teachings grew when the Christian Broadcasting Network pulled him on board to a new venture in 1978, that grew his audience from a few thousand local viewers to a nationwide audience within a single week.

His program, “In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley”, grew to be heard around the world through radio, TV, web apps, magazines and more in over 127 languages. Stanley was the country’s longest-serving pastor with a continuous weekly broadcast program.

Tuesday, In Touch Ministries stated that at the age of 90, Dr. Stanley passed away at 7:30 a.m.

Dr. Stanley’s obituary can be read here.