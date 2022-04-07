Downtown Perry prepares for their annual Dogwood Festival

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 33rd annual Dogwood Festival is taking place this weekend.

The festival will host over 100 vendors.

CEO and President of the Perry Chamber Maggie Schuyler said that the city expects to see 10-15 thousand people in downtown.

Along with vendors, downtown will have play areas for kids as well.

Ivy Rhoades is a manager at Mossy Creek Natural in downtown Perry, She said that the exposure the festival brings is huge for local businesses.

“We’re going to get a lot of people coming in who like handmade products so we’re excited for everything that’s going to be down town,” said Rhoades.

The festival begins Saturday from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. and Sunday from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.