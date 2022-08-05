Downtown Perry playing host to silent disco night Friday

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Perry is continuing to look for ways to bring its residents together.

The city will hold a silent disco at the Perry Events Center during its First Friday celebration Friday.

Three DJs will be playing music and visitors can put on headphones and tune in to each of them.

“Our motto is ‘Where Georgia Comes Together,’ and this helps turn neighbors into friends and introduce people to one another and just reconnect and have a good time and get ready for the weekend,” Anya Turpin said.



Food trucks will be part of the celebration as well, and there will be an outdoor area with live music, as well as a children’s play area.

The free event begins at 7 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m.